Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For New Springdale Animal Shelter

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Animals needing rescue will soon be able to use a new shelter in Springdale. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday (Oct. 8) at the new location.

The new site is more centrally located than the current one and sits right on Don Tyson Parkway.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse says they are outgrowing their current shelter, and appreciates the voters passing the bond that helped fund the new facility.

Residents approved a 4.7 million dollar bond for the shelter in 2018, and animal services have since gone through the design process.

Nabholz Construction has begun construction and is currently in the works now.

The new building will offer a bigger space and new features for the animals which including a berm, landscaping, and a wall between the center and the shelter. The new accommodation will also include an area to provide isolation for dogs who show signs of illness.

Mayor Sprouse said at the event that Springdale has grown tremendously over the last few years, and the old shelter is outdated.

"It's served us well. But we've more than doubled in population," Sprouse said. "Our goal is to never have to euthanize an animal for space purpose, and we've been doing a good job of that."

The new shelter should be completed in about 11 months.