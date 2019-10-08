× Man Who Posed As SWEPCO Employee In Mall Robbery Gets Probation

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man who police say posed as an electrician to rob a clothing store at the Northwest Arkansas Mall was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay restitution.

Cody Wilson, 26, pleaded guilty Monday (Oct. 7) in Washington County Circuit Court to commercial burglary and theft of property.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal impersonation.

Wilson paid $989.14 in restitution and must undergo treatment or counseling. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if he violates his probation.

Wilson told an employee at Buckle that he was with Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), and needed to do access to the store’s control panels due to a power outage the night before, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Wilson, who was wearing an orange vest and carrying tools, climbed into the ceiling above the bathrooms and waited until the store associates left.

Then he took about $1,800 from the safe using a code written inside the store, according to the affidavit.

Wilson also said he later posed as a Fayetteville police detective to contact the store about the theft.

Wilson said he got the detectives name off the Internet, according to the affidavit.