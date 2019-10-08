× Most Haunted State Is…North Dakota? Mississippi Ranks Last In Tweet Study

NEVADA (KTNV) — North Dakota has been revealed as the most haunted state in the U.S., according to BrandWatch.

The ranking is based on the review of 5,000 tweets between September 2017 and September 2018, as reported by CNN affiliate KTNV out of Las Vegas.

The top 5 states based tweets are:

1. North Dakota 2. Ohio 3. Nevada 4. Nebraska 5. New York

This was based on the number of ghost sightings or claims that a house/room/hall/school is haunted on Twitter and normalized based on the population of the state. This effectively showed how many sightings there were per person.

BrandWatch removed spikes driven by people watching and liking YouTube videos and also removed retweets.

The top 5 least haunted states are:

1. Mississippi 2. South Carolina 3. Delaware 4. Vermont 5. Missouri

There are many haunted places in Las Vegas, including several hotel-casinos, and the rest of the state.

Besides those places in the Las Vegas valley or nearby (Boulder City), there are many other locations in Nevada that are said to be haunted.

And if you’re wondering…Arkansas ranks among the lesser haunted states in the country.