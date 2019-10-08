New HGTV Series Focuses On Northwest Arkansas Home Renovations

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — One couple is bringing new life to worn-out houses around Northwest Arkansas in their new HGTV show Fixer To Fabulous.

Dave and Jenny Marrs are revamping some of the area’s oldest homes in the new HGTV series premiering Tuesday (Oct. 22).

Jenny is the creative influence behind the personalized renovations while Dave spearheads the construction.

“There is literally not a better feeling than finishing a house for someone that you know is going to live there for a long, long time,” Dave said.

The couple specializes in designing spaces that are warm, welcoming and a reflection of the family that lives there.

“Our town is full of old houses that need someone to fix them up and make them a home again,” Jenny said.

In the premiere episode, the Marrs fix up a dilapidated Craftsman-style home into a vibrant creole cottage for clients in downtown Bentonville.

As the season continues, Dave and Jenny’s renovations include a surprise overhaul for a first-time homeowner, a modern makeover for a growing family’s dated 1970s home and a stunning remodel on a centuries-old farmhouse.

