Oklahoma Police Officer Arrested For Raping A Minor

WEWOKA, Okla. (KFSM) — A police officer was arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) on charges of raping a minor.

Investigators say Wendell Birt, 33, began talking to a 14-year-old high school student via Snapchat in May 2019.

Over the course of several months, Birt allegedly asked the young girl for sexually explicit photos and received them.

Investigators say Birt and the juvenile met on three occasions in Wewoka where he allegedly raped her.

Birt recently left the Wewoka Police Department and is currently working as a police officer for the Delaware Nation of Oklahoma.

OSBI obtained an arrest warrant and the Bureau of Indian Affairs arrested Birt Monday (Oct. 7) on charges of rape, rape by instrumentation and lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under 16.

Birt was booked into the Caddo County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited as part of this case or any other, please contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at (800) THE-LOST or www.cybertiponline.com or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.