Whitlach’s 80-Yard Scoring Run Claims Sweetest Play Of the Week

CENTERTON (KFSM) - Whether you are talking rivalry on the football field or on the internet, not much will get in the way of Bentonville vs West and the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week is no different.

The two teams were tied when it came to votes just after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday but a big afternoon send Nick Whitlach's 80-yard touchdown run to the top as that earned the Yarnell's Sweetest play of the week. West picked up 232 more votes than Bentonville in a poll that picked more than 8,000 votes.

