3 Juveniles Arrested For Rash Of Vehicle Break-Ins In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Investigators with the Fort Smith Police Department arrested three juvenile suspects in connection with several vehicle break-ins this week.

Aric Mitchell, PIO with the Fort Smith Police Department, says over the past few days police have received a total of 18 vehicle breaking-and-entering reports.

The vehicles were processed for potential evidence, and latent prints were developed and lifted from at least one.

In response to the rise in break-ins, officers increased patrols in the affected areas near Dodson Avenue.

Early Wednesday (Oct. 9) morning, the three juvenile suspects were arrested.

During questioning, the juveniles admitted to 20 vehicle breaking-and-enterings.

Mitchell says the investigation is still ongoing at this time and encourages anyone with further information to contact Fort Smith Detectives at 479-709-5116.

The identities of the three suspects will not be released due to their age.