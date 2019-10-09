Arizona County Assessor Indicted On Federal Adoption Fraud Charges Connected To Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) – The assessor of Arizona’s largest county has been indicted in connection with 11 felony offenses, including human smuggling, sale of a child and communications fraud in an adoption fraud scheme, according to federal authorities. The U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Arkansas Duane Kees will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the arrest of Petersen and the connection to Arkansas.

Arizona’a Attorney General’s Office confirmed the 32-count federal indictment Tuesday (Oct. 8) against Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen for conspiracy, theft, forgery, and 29 counts of fraudulent schemes, according to an published by The Arizona Public. Peterson is facing charges related to offenses in Arkansas and Arizona.

For several years Petersen has run an adoption law practice in Mesa that involves bringing women from the Marshall Islands to the U.S. to give birth. Their babies are then adopted by U.S. parents, authorities said. Petersen charged $40,000 per adoption, according to his website.

He illegally obtained services from Arizona’s Medicaid system for the women by falsely claiming they are Arizona residents, the indictment said. Peterson also violated U.S. law prohibiting citizens of the Marshall Islands from traveling to the U.S. for the purpose of adoption, the indictment said.

“Petersen is alleged to have run an illegal adoption scheme where he recruited, transported, and offered payment to pregnant Marshallese women to give their babies up for adoption in the United States,” according to a statement from the office of Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes.

Petersen is accused of transporting more than 40 pregnant Marshall Islands women into Utah during the past three years as part of the scheme, the statement said. Petersen’s bio on his law firm’s website boasts of his “passion in assisting Marshallese birth families with their adoption plans.”

“While Mr. Petersen is entitled to a presumption of innocence, our investigation uncovered evidence that he has committed horrible crimes,” Reyes said in the statement. “Petersen’s illegal adoption scheme exploited highly vulnerable groups in two countries — the birth mothers and families in the Marshall Islands and the adoptive parents here in Utah.”

Lynwood Jennet was also named in the indictment. Additional information about Jennet was not immediately available.

The Arizona indictment makes no reference to Arkansas. Petersen’s homes and businesses were raided by Arizona Department of Public Safety officials on Tuesday (Oct. 8) evening, according to local news outlets.

Northwest Arkansas has the largest concentration of Marshallese people in the continental United States.

Last week (Oct. 4) a Springdale woman was arrested in connection to a Marshallese adoption scheme. After a two-year-long investigation federal agents arrested Maki Takehisa in connection to bringing pregnant women to Northwest Arkansas from the Marshall Islands to convince them to give their babies up for adoption in exchange for large sums of money.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this developing story.