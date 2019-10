Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is hosting the second Arkansas Youth Vaping Summit Wednesday (Oct. 9).

The summit will be held at Bentonville High School from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The summit is open to the public. Educators, parents, healthcare providers, lawmakers and law enforcement are all encouraged to attend.

There will be several speakers including doctors, legislators and representatives from the Attorney General's office.