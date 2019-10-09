Bella Vista Deputy Fire Chief Cleans Veterans Wall Of Honor Memorial After Flooding

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — A local deputy fire chief helped keep a veterans memorial clean after floodwaters rose over the weekend.

Bella Vista Deputy Fire Chief Bryan Wolfgang was photographed cleaning the mud off of the Veterans Wall of Honor Wednesday (Oct. 9).

Heavy rains caused Lake Bella Vista to flood, which led to the memorial flooding as well.

The floodwaters left behind a mess, but Deputy Chief Wolfgang put in the work to make sure the memorial shined and to honor the veterans remembered.