Fayetteville’s ‘Help A Neighbor’ Fund Gives Back To Residents In Need

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Holiday season is approaching and the City of Fayetteville is asking residents to lend a helping hand to those in need.

With the help of Hark Center for Collaborative Care, the city’s “Help a Neighbor” fund gives those in need the necessary expenses such as transportation assistance, utilities, rent assistance, food and medical expenses.

Assistance of this type helps families remain in their homes, travel to work and keep food on their tables during difficult times.

In the past six months, the city’s Community Resource Division has distributed over $3,000 from the fund to residents in need.

Anyone interested in assisting this holiday season can do so by texting “FAY” to 50155 and designating the amount you would like to give. All proceeds will directly assist Fayetteville residents who need help.

For more information about the Help a Neighbor fund, call the Community Resources Division at 479-575-8260 or visit the Community Development section of the City’s website.