Illinois 9-Year-Old Faces Multiple Counts Of Murder In Deadly Mobile Home Blaze

GOODFIELD, Ill. — A 9-year-old child faces multiple counts of first-degree murder and arson after five people died in a mobile home fire in April, WMBD reports.

The fire in Goodfield, Illinois is believed by officials to have been intentionally started by the juvenile, who is too young to be publicly identified.

The juvenile is set to be charged with five counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson.

Greg Minger, the Woodford County state’s attorney, said felony murder will apply to the juvenile’s murder charges.

Firefighters were called to a trailer park at 11:15 p.m. on April 6.

The trailer was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

A Woodford County coroner said five people died: Kathryn Murray, 69, Jason Wall, 34, Damien Wall, 2, Rose Alwood, 2, and Ariel Wall, 1.