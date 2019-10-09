Miracles & Magic Radiothon To Raise Money For Arkansas Children’s Northwest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The 5th annual Miracles & Magic Radiothon is raising money for Arkansas Children's Northwest and every dollar makes a difference for the littlest of patients.

Thomas Gray Lindsey is quickly approaching his first birthday. It's a big milestone for the little guy who began his life in the NICU after doctors found a hole in his heart.

"Unfortunately, surgery was inevitable and we did have surgery, open-heart surgery, at the end of May on Thomas Gray in Little Rock, and the staff at Arkansas Children's Hospital in both locations were just truly wonderful," said Toni Lindsey, Thomas Gray's mother.

Lindsey is a longtime volunteer for Arkansas Children's but she never thought she'd need the services the hospital provides.

"They took care of Michael and I so that we didn't have to worry about anything but him. Made the experience just as wonderful as possible," Lindsey said.

It's donations like the ones made during Miracles & Magic that help patients and families. The annual radiothon raised $60,000 last year and hopes to surpass that goal in 2019.

"$60,000 can do a lot. It can help with patient care. It can help enhance an experience for a parent that is having to stay here while their child is treated. It can help with medical equipment. It can help with bringing in the staff that we need, a specialist," Lindsey said. "Truthfully, the sky is the limit. We want to raise as much money as we can for Arkansas Children's Northwest because every dollar makes a difference and helps a child be healthier."

The donations help children like Thomas Gray, whose future is bright and whose parents couldn't be more grateful for how their work has come full circle.

Lindsey has volunteered for Arkansas Children's since 2007 and plans to continue her work with the hospital as her son grows up.

"They saved his life. They improved his quality of life. He is growing and developing and feisty as ever!" Lindsey exclaimed.

5NEWS is a proud partner of the Miracles & Magic Radiothon happening Thursday (Oct. 10) and Friday (Oct. 11) from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day on Magic 107.9.

You can call in at 479-455-5437 (KIDS) to pledge any amount. If you're not able to donate, the hospital is always looking for volunteers.

More details about the event can be found here.