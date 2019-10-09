Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Train In Poteau

Posted 12:11 pm, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:20PM, October 9, 2019

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) – A pedestrian walking near the railroad tracks near Coggins Road in Poteau was hit and killed by a train Wednesday (Oct. 9) morning, according to the Poteau Police Department.

Right now it is not clear how the person ended up on the tracks, police are on the scene now investigating what happened.

The area where the accident took place is in a secluded area not near an intersection.

The identity of the victim is not being released at the this time.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this developing story. 

