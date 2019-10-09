Police Recover Body On UA Property In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police recovered a body near 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville just after 11 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 9).

The body was found on a property owned by the University of Arkansas off 19th Street in Fayetteville. UAPD is now investigating the case.

According to the Washington County Coroners Office, the body has not been identified at this time.

The cause of death has not been determined to be foul play or suspicious at this time.

The body has been sent to the state crime lab for identification and to determine the cause of death.