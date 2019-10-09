Police Searching For Fort Smith Card Skimming Suspects

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for suspects caught skimming cards at a local convenient store.

Fort Smith police say the people in the photos are accused of card skimming at the Pic-N-Tote on Phoenix Avenue in Fort Smith.

Card skimming is when a thief steals a victim’s card information and pin numbers from ATMs, gas station machines and many other places of payment.

According to police, the male suspect is the one who actually placed the card skimmer onto the point of sale device while the two females, who had children with them, distracted the store clerks.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspects, you’re asked to call the Fort Smith Detective Bureau at 479-709-5116.

You can be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by submitting tips through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.