Shipping Out Of Planned Intermodal Port In Crawford County Delayed To 2022

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (TB&P) —Potential shipping of containerized freight on the Arkansas River out of Crawford County has been postponed until April 2022 to allow for “relay” of new system of shipping containers to Asia and Europe.

The Western Arkansas Intermodal Authority voted Jan. 28 to sign a five-year non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with New Orleans-area Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District and inland waterway shipper American Patriot Container Transport LLC. of New Orleans.

The agreement is hoped to lead to partnerships with other inland ports as the authority continues with efforts to develop an intermodal port east of Van Buren.

Sal Litrico, CEO of American Patriot Holdings, explained to authority board members in July that his company is a “whole new system” of container shipping that includes a gateway terminal in Plaquemines, La., and allows for shipping to strategic Midwest ports, to the lower Mississippi River, and ultimately to Asia, Europe and other foreign ports. Plaquemines Port is located south of New Orleans at the mouth of the Mississippi River and provides water access to 33 states, according to its website.

