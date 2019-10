× WATCH: Tower Cam Captures Incredible Time Lapse Of Fog Over Golden Gate Bridge

A camera on a San Francisco Bay Area tower captured dense fog flowing over the Golden Gate Bridge on Oct. 8.

A time lapse shows the “advection fog” flowing around the bridge until it completely obscures the deck.

Advection fog is caused by humid ocean air colliding with chilly winds near the coast.

The fog is so common in San Francisco Bay that the Golden Gate Bridge has its own foghorns.

— CNN