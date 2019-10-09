× Woman Found With Murdered Fort Smith Teacher’s Car Now Charged With Murder

FORT SMITH, Ark. – (KFSM) A Fort Smith woman found with a vehicle belonging to a former teacher found dead in his home back in July has been charged with murder.

Taylor Cynthia Elkins was charged Wednesday (Oct. 9) morning in connection to the murder of William Dubois, Jr., according according to a press release from prosecuting attorney Daniel Shue. Elkins is charged with first degree murder.

She was previously facing charges of hindering apprehension and theft by receiving when she was found with a red 2013 Ford Focus that belonged to Dubois Jr., according to a probable cause affidavit.

Elkins told law enforcement back in July that a male had given her the car. She changed her story later saying she was given the car in exchange for sexual favors from the victim.

On Wednesday (July 17), in a video arraignment from the Sebastian County Detention Center, Elkins plead not guilty to her charges and her bond was set for $100,000 cash only, according to Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue.

Dubois Jr. was found dead inside of his Fort Smith duplex on S. Greenwood Ave. in Fort Smith earlier this summer.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this developing story.