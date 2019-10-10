5th Annual Miracles And Magic Radiothon Raising Money Today For Arkansas Children’s Northwest

Posted 8:29 am, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:44AM, October 10, 2019

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Fifth Annual Miracles and Magic Radiothon kicked off today and will continue into Friday (Oct. 11).

The radiothon will air on Magic 107.9 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and all proceeds will benefit Arkansas Children's Northwest.  The hospital is the only children's hospital and pediatric emergency department in the region.

During the radiothon, people can become a champion for children by calling in and making a one-time donation, or they can pledge to become a Miracle Maker and donate $20 monthly to Arkansas Children's Northwest.

The number to call to donate is (479) 455-KIDS (5437).

The event will broadcast live from the hospital, sharing stories of local families who have received life-saving help at Arkansas Children's Northwest.

Last year, the Radiothon raised more than $60,000 for Arkansas Children's Northwest.  The total amount raised this year will be announced on Friday at 6:15 p.m.

