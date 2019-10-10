× Attorney General Rutledge Sues 3 Online E-Cigarette Retailers, Claims State Law Violated

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced today that the state is suing three e-cigarette retailers on charges of violating state laws.

Rutledge accuses the retailers of selling and shipping nicotine products and devices, including e-cigarettes, to Arkansas children without age verification, which she said was a violation of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“These out-of-state retailers are illegally selling vaping products online that are dangerous to Arkansas children, and it’s time to take a strong stance to stop this practice in our state,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “It is unacceptable for retailers to exploit our youth by selling vaping products to them illegally.”

The companies being sued are Utah-based BuyVapor.com, The Vape Co. out of Arizona, and Minnesota-based Mystic Juice, LLC. Rutlege alleges that Mystic Juice also sold products on eBay to avoid the legal minimum age to purchase such products on its own website. Rutledge also sent a letter to eBay insisting they remove all electronic nicotine devices and products from its website.

Every violation of the deceptive trade law is subject to a fine of up to $10,000 each. More information is available on the state AG website.