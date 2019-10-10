Benton County Judge Signs Emergency Disaster Declaration

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Benton County Judge Barry Moehring has signed an Emergency Disaster Declaration for the significant severe weather and flooding on Sunday (Oct. 6).

Judge Moehring signed the declaration Thursday (Oct. 10) due to portions of Benton County receiving an average of 12 inches of rain, which caused widespread flash flooding.

At one point, the flooding closed nearly 80 roads in unincorporated Benton County.

The declaration requests public assistance for roads and bridges from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and allows the department to reimburse Benton County and participating cities for 35% of the cost to repair structures to pre-disaster conditions.

In order to qualify for assistance from ADEM, Benton County must meet a damage amount of at least $849,942.

As of Oct. 10, Benton County and all the cities within Benton County have estimated the total cost for repairs to $1,107,500.

This amount may change pending ongoing assessments.

This is a preliminary damage assessment (PDA) from Benton County, Highfill, Gentry, Bella Vista, Elm Springs, Cave Springs and Sulphur Springs. Other cities are still adding their PDA’s to the total dollar amount.