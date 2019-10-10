Families Share Their Stories During Children’s Hospital ‘Miracles & Magic Radiothon’

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The 15th annual Miracles & Magic Radiothon kicked off Thursday (Oct. 10) and many families are looking back at their time spent at Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest.

Regan Sheets is the mother to Children’s ambassador Matthew.

At her 20 week ultrasound, Sheets knew her son would be unique.

“He’s like my sidekick,” Sheets said.

When Matthew was born, Sheets said she waited for a cry but heard nothing.

“The doctor leaned over and said ‘he doesn’t have an ear’,” Sheets said.

The first year of Matthew’s life was spent in the car taking trips from Northwest Arkansas to Little Rock to visit different doctors at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

While visiting specialists, they discovered that Matthew has an extra chromosome.

He has a chromosome disorder that no one else in the world has but that never scared his family or Children’s Hospital.

“We don’t know what his future holds or what he will accomplish but we are optimistic that he will continue to make milestones,” Sheets said.

Because of donations from past radiothons, there’s now a Children’s hospital in Northwest Arkansas.

“It’s been a huge blessing to have a hospital here,” Sheets said.

Matthew has come a long way since beginning care at Arkansas Children’s. He can’t speak but communicates through sign language and his iPad.

To donate and help kids like Matthew you can call 479-455-KIDS.