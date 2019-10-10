Local Community Comes Together After Toddler Dies Tragically In Farm Accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFSM) — The town of Gravette came together to raise money for the family of Harper Belle Solberg. Harper was 14 months old when she died tragically in a farming accident on Sept. 23.

Thursday (Oct. 10) from 4-7 p.m. the community gathered at the Gravette Civic Center for a chili dinner to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

People from the area donated all of the ingredients and supplies needed for the dinner and a local church ladies group coordinated the event.

Heather Finley was a co-chair for the dinner and said this is just one small way to help a family experiencing such a great loss.

“If we could take all the pain away we would, but hopefully we can take some of this burden,” Finley said.

Harper's grandmother Kimberly Fielding says to Harper she was known as "La La."

"Every time I see yellow, every time I see a butterfly, and each time I see a unicorn she makes us know she is still here," Fielding said.

Fielding said she remembers her granddaughter's joy and she is thankful for every moment she had with her.

"God knew we were only going to have 14 months with her so he put absolutely the most beautiful, happiness, and joy that could be contained in a baby that small," Fielding said.

Fielding said even though she and the rest of the family are still heartbroken with the loss of Harper they felt comfort and love at the chili dinner.

"We are so thankful for everyone and all their support and all of their encouragement," Fielding said.

Anyone wanting to donate to Harper's Memorial fund can do so at The Bank of Gravette. Coordinators of the event said the dinner raised a little over $4,500.