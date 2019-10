Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a Thursday afternoon update as the cold front makes it's way across Oklahoma.

This is a look at current Severe Warnings along with the satellite and radar.

The cold front will continue to move across the area. Severe thunderstorms will be possible along with heavy rainfall.

The severe threat should end later this evening around 8 or 9pm; however, rainfall will continue into the overnight with blustery cold winds.

-Garrett