Ramay And Woodland Jr. High Football Games Postponed Due To Weather

Posted 5:01 pm, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:04PM, October 10, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville public schools has postponed junior high football games on Thursday (Oct. 10) due to severe weather.

The Ramay vs. Lincoln football games will be played at Harmon Stadium on Saturday (Oct. 12). The 7th-grade game will begin at 10 a.m. and the 8th-grade game will start after that game ends.

The Woodland vs. Kirksey games will be played at Rogers on Saturday (Oct. 12). The 7th-grade game will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the 8th-grade game to follow.

For updates on football times and dates, you can visit the Fayetteville Public School’s Facebook page.

