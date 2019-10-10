Siloam Springs Man Gets 10 Years In Prison For Trafficking Meth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Siloam Springs man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

David Ely, 34, was charged with one count of possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to court records, in April of 2019 investigators received information that Ely was driving to Fayetteville from Siloam Springs with a large amount of meth.

During the search and arrest of Ely, officers found a duffle bag behind the passenger’s seat that had 13 bags of meth, each weighing over one ounce, a bag of unused syringes, a digital scale and multiple baggies.

The DEA lab results determined that Ely had 334.7 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Ely was indicted in May of 2019 and pled guilty in July of 2019. He will serve 10 years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release.