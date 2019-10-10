× Springdale Man Receives Maximum Sentence For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — 36-year-old Jackson Abed Rodriguez-Robles of Springdale was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday (Oct. 9) for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, in 2001, Rodriguez-Robles was convicted of a felony in Puerto Rico.

In February 2019, officers responded to a crime in progress at Rodriguez-Robles’ apartment in Springdale. He fled out of the back of the apartment when officers entered the apartment and was apprehended shortly afterward.

Officers located a firearm in the apartment, and Rodriguez-Robles admitted the gun was his to officers.

Rodriguez-Robles was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2019. He entered a guilty plea in June 2019.

Following his 10 years in prison, Rodriguez-Robles will face three years of supervised release and has been ordered to pay $2500 in fines.