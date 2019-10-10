Wet Weather Causing Headaches For Pumpkin Patch Owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — While wet weather may be good for most farmers, it's causing problems for local pumpkin patch owners.

They have enough pumpkins to sell, but the owners at the Ozark Corn Maze say they've lost 90% of their crop this year because of recent rains and flooding.

Other pumpkin sellers are in the same boat.

McGarrah Farms in Pea Ridge has hundreds of pumpkins available at its pumpkin patch. But the weather has made an impact on how the farmers prepared the pumpkin patch this year.

Dennis McGarrah owns the patch and has 14 acres of land where he grows the pumpkins. He said he's had to pay close attention to his fields, because it isn't good for the pumpkins to sit in the rain.

So far, he hasn't seen a huge drop in sales, but they're being cautious with care for the pumpkins. Still, with the weather, there's only so much you can do, McGarrah said.

"In this situation, we try to do what we can to alleviate the [damage from the] rain, like keeping our fields pumped if we need to," he said. "There's only so much you can do with the amount that's been falling. It'll eventually drain off in a day or two. That's the best we can do."

McGarrah suggests buying pumpkins this weekend, because cooler weather is expected, and pumpkins last longer in cooler temperatures.

McGarrah Farms is open from 1-6 p.m. today (Oct. 10). For more information, including their full list of business hours, visit their website.