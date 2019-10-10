‘Women With A Mission’ Celebrates Opening Of New NICU Wing At Mercy Hospital In Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Mercy Hospital in Rogers celebrated 10 years of the charitable organization “Women With A Mission” with the event called an “Evening of Inspiration.”

5NEWS Anchor Erika Thomas hosted the event Thursday (Oct. 10) evening at Mercy Hospital’s new wing.

The event featured three speeches from Walmart and Mercy executives and a panel discussion.

“Women With A Mission” has raised $620,000 in its 10 years. Those donations helped purchase much-needed equipment for the hospital.

Tonight, event-goers got the first look inside Mercy’s new tower, which has been in the works for three years.

The new wing includes a state of the art NICU with 19 private rooms for babies and families.

It’s still under construction but will officially be open to patients sometime next month.

