× Cedarville Waterworks Customers Under Boil Order

CEDARVILLE (KFSM) — About 350 customers in the Cedarville area have been placed under a boil order.

The order was issued by the Arkansas Department of Health early Friday morning because of a water main break.

The following areas are under the boil order:

Lancaster Road

Old 81 Loop

Old 88 Road

Wofford Road

Old Bowman Road

Kenner Chapel Road

Hobbtown Road

Highway 162 East from Glenview Drive east to Hobbtown Road

All side roads from the main roads

The order was issued as a precautionary measure because contaminated water may have entered the system due to partial pressure loss from the water main break.

Customers must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to consumption or use, and all ice cubes should be discarded. Only boiled water should be used for making ice.

The boil order will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, adequate disinfectant level is available through the system and tests show the water is safe to drink.