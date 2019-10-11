Cedarville Waterworks Customers Under Boil Order
CEDARVILLE (KFSM) — About 350 customers in the Cedarville area have been placed under a boil order.
The order was issued by the Arkansas Department of Health early Friday morning because of a water main break.
The following areas are under the boil order:
- Lancaster Road
- Old 81 Loop
- Old 88 Road
- Wofford Road
- Old Bowman Road
- Kenner Chapel Road
- Hobbtown Road
- Highway 162 East from Glenview Drive east to Hobbtown Road
- All side roads from the main roads
The order was issued as a precautionary measure because contaminated water may have entered the system due to partial pressure loss from the water main break.
Customers must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to consumption or use, and all ice cubes should be discarded. Only boiled water should be used for making ice.
The boil order will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, adequate disinfectant level is available through the system and tests show the water is safe to drink.