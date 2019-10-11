Danny Baker Sworn In As Fort Smith Police Chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Interim Chief Danny Baker was sworn in as the Fort Smith Police Chief Friday (Oct. 11).

Baker took his oath at a ceremony in front of his friends, family and members of the Fort Smith community.

His first duty as police chief was to promote an officer to sergeant.

Baker spoke to 5NEWS about his future plans for the department. He says he wants to help fellow officers by proposing higher pay for hourly workers and by creating a mental health unit for his department.

“What I want to be remembered as a servant to others, and that’s the message I want to impart to the police department and the men and women that work there. When we take on that concept that we set our own needs aside and look to the needs of others, we’re going to succeed at everything we do,” Baker said.

Baker expressed it's been a rough few months for the department, but it now has many things to look forward to.

Baker authorized a new Vision Statement for the Fort Smith Police Department: