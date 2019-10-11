E-Mail Established For Victims Of Marshallese Adoption Scheme

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Arkansas has set up an email address for victims affected by attorney Paul Petersen's alleged adoption scheme targeting Marshallese women.

Anyone with questions or concerns can send emails to usaarw.adoptions@usdoj.gov or visit the U.S. attorney's website, said U.S. Attorney Dak Kees.

Kees said the identity of involved parties and information received will be strictly confidential.

Petersen is accused of operating a sprawling adoption scheme in which he would bring Marshallese women into the U.S. and pay them to give up their babies for adoption.

He faces more than 50 state and federal charges in Arizona, Arkansas, and Utah.

Petersen is being held at the Maricopa County Jail on a $500,000 bond a hold for federal court. His arraignment is set for Oct. 29 in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville.