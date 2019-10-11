× Fayetteville Firefighters Respond To Car In Water

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville firefighters are responding to a car in the water.

Firefighters received a call about 7:15 a.m. of a car stuck in the water on Dead Horse Mountain Road where it turns into Stonebridge Drive just off Huntsville Avenue.

Firefighters were able to walk the woman out of the high water and back to dry ground. Barricades are being placed on Dead Horse Mountain Road to prevent others from driving through the high water.

