Freeze Warning In Effect Tonight, Saturday Morning

A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of our area with temperatures expected to at-or below-freezing late on Friday into Saturday morning.

In NW Arkansas temperatures will likely fall to near 28º on average with valley locations a few degrees colder.

In the Fort Smith, River Valley area, temperatures will fall to near 32º with locations outside of city locations falling below that.

It’s time to take the plants inside and get ready to winterize everything else like irrigation systems, plumbing, airing up tires etc.

-Garrett

This is a look at current temperatures updated hourly.