Freeze Warning In Effect Tonight, Saturday Morning

Posted 2:07 pm, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 02:10PM, October 11, 2019

A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of our area with temperatures expected to at-or below-freezing late on Friday into Saturday morning.

In NW Arkansas temperatures will likely fall to near 28º on average with valley locations a few degrees colder.

In the Fort Smith, River Valley area, temperatures will fall to near 32º with locations outside of city locations falling below that.

It’s time to take the plants inside and get ready to winterize everything else like irrigation systems, plumbing,  airing up tires etc.

-Garrett

Area Temperatures

This is a look at current temperatures updated hourly.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.