Man To Serve 15 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — 35-year-old Jerry Lawson was sentenced Thursday (Oct. 10) to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine in the Fayetteville area.

According to court documents, in 2018, detectives received information that Lawson was distributing meth.

Detectives set up two controlled purchases of meth from Lawson.

Following a search, detectives located a stolen pistol and 324 grams of meth.

He was found to be also in possession of a distribution amount of heroin.

Lawson was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2019 and entered a guilty plea in July 2019.

Following his 15 year sentence, Lawson will have four years of supervised release.