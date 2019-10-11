Man Who Impersonated Crawford County Deputy To Impress Women Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A man has been arrested for pretending to be a Crawford County Sheriff's Deputy to impress women.

Deputies say Richard Mccorkle told clerks at a convenience store on Hwy. 71 that he was a deputy and went into details about cases he worked that were all of sexual nature.

Mccorkle, who is a convicted felon, also had a handgun with a "Little Rock PD" sigma carved into it on him during these times, according to deputies.

Deputies reached out to Little Rock PD, who confirmed that the department does sell its used weapons to private dealers in some cases.

Crawford County Deputies arrested Mccorkle at the convenience store on Thursday (Oct. 11) morning, where they say he admitted to posing as a deputy to impress the female store clerks.

Mccorkle was booked into the Crawford County Detention Center on charges of Criminal Impersonation and Possession of Firearms by a Certain Persons. He has a bond of $15,000.

Investigators with Crawford County ask that if you have fallen victim to Mccorkle to contact them immediately.