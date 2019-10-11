McRae Leads Har-Ber In Rout Of Rival Springdale
-
Har-Ber Bringing Plenty Of Spirit To Bentonville For Game Of The Week
-
Bentonville and Har-Ber Kick Off Conference Play With A Bang
-
Football Friday Night Week 4 Preview & Scoreboard
-
Top Defensive Stops: Week Three
-
Top Defensive Stops: Week Two
-
-
Road, Lane Closures Taking Place This Week As Springdale Sewer Projects Continue
-
Har-Ber Falls To Pulaski Academy In Wild 84-68 Season Opener
-
Kiwanis Youth Football Camp Underway At Har-Ber High School
-
Har-Ber Responds In Big Way With Rout Of Russellville
-
Ban On Required Arbitration By Nursing Homes Is Delayed
-
-
Top 5 Countdown: Running Backs To Focus On This Fall
-
27 Teams From Six States Compete In Southwest Elite 7 on 7 Showcase
-
Top Defensive Stops: Week Zero