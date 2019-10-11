× NWA Hispanic Heritage Festival Taking Place On Fayetteville Square Today

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The streets surrounding the downtown Fayetteville Square will close starting at 1:30 p.m. today for the 7th annual NWA Hispanic Heritage Festival.

The festival will close East, Block, Center and Mountain avenues around the Square. Cars should be removed from parking spaces by that time, as vendors will be using those places.

The festival will start at 3 p.m. and will include cultural booths, arts, a health fair, food trucks, a kid’s area, games and a stage for live music.

The event is free and open to the public, and everyone is welcome to attend.