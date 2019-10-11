Several Roads Closed In Benton County, Bella Vista, Bentonville

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Several roads and intersections were closed Friday morning (Oct. 11) in Benton County, Bella Vista and Bentonville after heavy rains flooded already saturated ground overnight.

In Bentonville, Rainbow Farm Road at Opal Road was closed due to flooding.

In Bella Vista, U.S. 71 reopened about 5 a.m. after being down to one lane for a time due to flooding from Lake Bella Vista. Three roads remained closed, however. They are Chelsea Road from Pontoon Park to Beckett, Lower Dogwood Drive and Wem Lane.

Several roads in Benton County were closed, including three that were damaged from the Oct. 6 floods. Those closings are:

Bird Mountain (at slab from 10/6/19)

Callis Road

East Gaiche Bridge (at slab from 10/6/19)

Gooseberry Road

Intersection of Coker and Bethel Heights Road

Intersection of LittleJohn and Hubbard

Keller Road between Pearl Road and Seba Road

Limekiln Bridge (at slab from 10/6/19)

Limekiln Road boxes closed

Peach Orchard Road

Pearl Road

Sugar Creek slab off Highway 127

Spanker Creek Road (past Gooseberry intersection)

West Pierce Road

Only one road was reported closed in Washington County. Ball Road at the low-water bridge in Johnson was closed Friday morning.

No road closures were reported in the River Valley.