Showers Ending, Cold Air Settling In

We are feeling the affects of the cold front this Friday as strong northwest winds pour in chilly air. Wind chills may drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. It will remain a cool, raw day with highs in the 40s and 50s. Watch out for a few showers this morning with drier conditions expected by the afternoon.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHILLY AND WINDY FRIDAY

The cold front continues to swing through, carrying the showers out of here and towards the east. Northwest winds will also eventually clear out some of the clouds and bring in colder air for the rest of the day.

At times in the morning, wind chills may dip into the upper 20s north of the mountains.

Today's highs will only rebound to the 40s and 50s, but the wind will make it feel much cooler.

EVEN COLDER FOR SATURDAY MORNING

Lows at the ground and plant level will cool below freezing, the first time this season.

-Matt