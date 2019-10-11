Showers Ending, Cold Air Settling In

Posted 6:17 am, October 11, 2019, by

We are feeling the affects of the cold front this Friday as strong northwest winds pour in chilly air. Wind chills may drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. It will remain a cool, raw day with highs in the 40s and 50s. Watch out for a few showers this morning with drier conditions expected by the afternoon.

VIDEO FORECAST

CHILLY AND WINDY FRIDAY

The cold front continues to swing through, carrying the showers out of here and towards the east. Northwest winds will also eventually clear out some of the clouds and bring in colder air for the rest of the day.

At times in the morning, wind chills may dip into the upper 20s north of the mountains.

Today's highs will only rebound to the 40s and 50s, but the wind will make it feel much cooler.

EVEN COLDER FOR SATURDAY MORNING

Lows at the ground and plant level will cool below freezing, the first time this season.

-Matt

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.