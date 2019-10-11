Video Shows Police Chase That Ended With A Shoot-Out In Washington County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — We're getting a closer look at a dramatic police chase that ended in a shootout between law enforcement and a bank robbery suspect.

Arkansas State Police chased Jaime Leonel Reinsoa-Salguero, 43, down Interstate 49 in Washington County after he robbed an Arvest Bank in Alma on May 29.

After slamming into troopers, Reinsoa-Salguero waited a few minutes and then took off again.

The trooper then used a pit maneuver to get Reinsoa-Salguero off of the road.

ASP was just now able to release the video of the chase after Reinsoa-Salguero pleaded guilty to robbing and firing a gun inside the bank.

State police say he reached speeds of 100 mph.

During the pursuit and after an almost hour-long standoff, Reinsoa-Salguero was shot.

While he has pleaded guilty to two of the charges against him, Reinsoa-Salguero pleaded not guilty to attempted capital murder and fleeing.

For the robbery, he faces up to 30 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Reinsoa-Salguero is being held at the Washington County Detention Center awaiting trial for the attempted capital murder charge.