4 Dead, At Least 5 Wounded In Brooklyn Club Shooting

Posted 8:09 am, October 12, 2019, by

(CBS) —New York – Four people have been killed in a shooting in Brooklyn that also injured at least five others early on Saturday, according to police.

The New York City Police Department said four were dead inside what appears to be an unlicensed social club. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting took place at 74 Utica Avenue. No arrests have been made. Police said the information is preliminary, and didn’t provide further details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

