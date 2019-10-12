Another Chilly Morning Ahead

The weather will gradually warm up in the mornings and afternoons to temperatures near normal. Before then, we still have another chilly morning to handle on Sunday.

Most folks will be in the 30s, but freezing temperatures aren’t likely.

We quickly warm up by the afternoon to comfortable temperatures. Crystal clear skies and low humidity are also a big weather change.

Humidity and temperatures begin to rise over the next few days. By Tuesday, a cold front pushes through. This increases rain chances, as well. A drop in temperatures and humidity are expected on Wednesday.

-Sabrina