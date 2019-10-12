× Arkansas Lands Top-100 Commitment From Davonte Davis

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) – New Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has already shown he can bring in transfers before coaching a game but Saturday he landed his first big high school commitment.

Davonte Davis, a 6-foot-4 point guard from Jacksonville, committed to the Razorbacks on Saturday. Davis is ranked as the No. 3 player in the state and the No. 98 player in the country according to 247 Sports.

Davis had been committed to Oklahoma State but pulled that pledge on Oct. 1. Davis had offers from eight other schools including Texas Tech, Oregon, Auburn and Ole Miss.

Northside’s Jaylin Williams, a 6-foot-9 forward, is listed as the state’s top prospect.