Crews Search For Missing Child At The Castle Of Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFSM) — The Castle of Muskogee is being evacuated while crews search for a missing child. Crews have been searching for several hours for the child according to staff on site.

In addition to employees and security, extra fire crews and police have been called in to help in the search.

The castle of Muskogee is currently hosting its annual Halloween festival. The area contains a lot of wooded area and crews are scouring the site.

Right now, emergency crews are searching vehicles in the parking lot.

