Missing Child Found Safe At Castle Of Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFSM) -- The missing child was found  safe at The Castle of Muskogee by police. He was found around 9:40 p.m. Crews said a group leaving the location found the child in a parking lot and he was safely reunited with his family almost four hours after he initially went missing.

Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said at 7:00 p.m. they received a call of a missing 7 year old at The Castle of Muskogee. When they received the call the child had already been missing for over an hour.

A text was sent out for any available deputies to respond. The Sheriff's Office said within minutes the off duty deputies and reserve deputies dropped what they were doing and came to The Castle to help search.

The castle of Muskogee is currently hosting its annual Halloween festival. The decision to close the event for the night was made and every vehicle leaving was searched.

In addition to employees and security, extra fire crews and police were called in to help in the search.

 

