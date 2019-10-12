Game Day Blog: Razorbacks Strike On Second Play Of Game

Posted 6:36 pm, October 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:42PM, October 12, 2019

14:18, 1st Quarter – It took exactly two plays for Arkansas to get to the end zone as Rakeem Boyd broke free and raced 74 yards for a score. Best possibly start for the Hogs. Arkansas 7, Kentucky 0

Arkansas has not won a SEC game since the last week of October, of the 2017 season. Almost two calendar years.

The Razorbacks appear to have a chance at snapping that 13-game losing streak today as they are at Kentucky. The Wildcats are down to their third starting quarterback of the season because of injuries.

Follow along as @5NEWSBobby will have updates and analysis as the night goes on.

