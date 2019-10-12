Los Angeles Painter Comes To NWA Bringing Abstract Works

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A University of Arkansas graduate returns to Fayetteville from Los Angeles, California bringing large-scale abstract works. Noah Grimmet grew up in Little Rock and graduated from the University of Arkansas. Grimmet uses raw skill and imagination to convey complex emotions through his works.

Grimmet left for Hollywood in 1967. There, he worked as an actor in film and commercials for over twenty years. His painting interests aroused in the 1990s and since then he has been creating large-scale works of acrylic on canvas influenced by Jackson Pollack, Gerhard Richter, and Vincent Van Gogh, among others.

Grimmet says he returned to Northwest Arkansas to be near the Buffalo River. He now resides in Fayetteville near the Botanical Garden.

Grimmet will be having his debut at STAGE 18 to benefit Peace at Home Family Shelter from October 24-26th. Stage 18, is located at 18 E. Center St. in downtown Fayetteville. There will be several opportunities to attend.

Thursday, October 24th, 3-8 p.m.

Friday, October 25th, 3-9 p.m.

Saturday, October 26th, 3-9 p.m.

Collectors, interior designers, and others involved in the art industry will be attending. Drinks and light snacks will be served. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Peace at Home Family Shelter. The Peace at Home Family Shelter was founded in 1977. It was the first shelter in Arkansas to provide shelter and supportive services for victims of domestic violence.