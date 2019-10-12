Pea Ridge Hosts It’s 31st Annual Mule Jump

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — Pea Ridge had its 31st Annual Mule Jump today (Oct. 12). Families from all over joined the unique event. This event began as a friendly competition between coon hunters but has now turned into an annual tradition attended by thousands each year.

“I’ve lived here 22 years and I’ve always wanted to do this but I always find out about it too late and this year we found out about in time. How cool is that watch mules jump over a standing jump,” said Jackie Crabtree, Pea Ridge mayor.

The mule jump started off with preliminary jumps, some mules clearing the bar by a mile and some not so much.

“I think the uniqueness of it. It’s just a really unique event. There’s not too many other places that have it and I think that’s the main draw. The cooler weather makes them jump better.” said Crabtree.

The crowd enjoyed every bit of the event. This year, more than 100 vendors showed up sharing their crafted items, festival food, and unique products.

In addition to the mule jumping, the event hosts a car show, square dancing performances, and other festival-style attractions. Mayor Crabtree says, the primary draw is the Jump itself. With more than 40 mules participating this year, he says there will be a full slate of mules for the competition worth more than $4,000 in prize money.

“They are from all over. We have some from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri. One year we had some all the way from Virginia.” said Crab Tree.

